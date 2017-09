BOGOTA, June 19 (Reuters) - Colombia’s economy grew 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2014 versus the same period a year earlier, the government said on Thursday, beating analyst expectations for expansion of 5.1 percent.

Growth in the first quarter versus the fourth quarter of 2013 was 2.3 percent, the national statistics agency DANE said. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)