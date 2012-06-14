FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia lowers Q1 GDP growth forecast to 4.5 pct
June 14, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

Colombia lowers Q1 GDP growth forecast to 4.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Colombian Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry lowered the country’s economic growth estimate on Friday to 4.5 percent for the first quarter this year from 4.8 percent previously.

Echeverry said that a fall in public construction spending would be to blame for the lower than expected growth in the first three months of the year. The statistics agency is due to announce economic growth for the quarter next week.

He also said that the government is prepared to implement counter-cyclical monetary policies to foster economic growth in the Andean country if needed. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas)

