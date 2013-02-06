FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia expects 'good news' from credit rating agencies after Q1
February 6, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 5 years ago

Colombia expects 'good news' from credit rating agencies after Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Colombia expects ”good news’ from credit rating agencies after the first quarter of the year, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Colombia would like to see yields on peso-denominated Treasury bonds fall closer to those in Peru, Mexico and Chile, Maria Fernanda Suarez, director of the public credit office, told Reuters in an interview.

As part of the government’s battle to ease gains in the peso currency, she said that all tools were being considered including prepaying bonds issued overseas. (Reporting by Helen Murphy)

