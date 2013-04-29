FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2013 / 5:52 PM / 4 years ago

Colombia's GDP likely to grow about 2.8 pct in 1st quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, April 29 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank on Monday said the economy is likely to grow about 2.8 percent in the first quarter, within a forecast range of 2 percent to 3.5 percent.

During his quarterly presentation in Bogota, Central Bank Chief Jose Dario Uribe reiterated that the economy would probably grow about 4.3 percent in full-year 2013.

It was not immediately clear if the first-quarter figure was a comparative against the fourth quarter or the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Helen Murphy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
