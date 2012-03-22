FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Colombia quarterly GDP slows as rate hikes take effect
March 22, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 3-Colombia quarterly GDP slows as rate hikes take effect

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Nelson Bocanegra and Julia Symmes Cobb	
    BOGOTA, March 22 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy grew at its
slowest pace in a year in the fourth quarter versus the previous
three months, a sign the central bank's year-long cycle of rate
hikes to prevent overheating is taking effect.	
    The slower quarter-on-quarter growth, which was in line with
weaker-than-expected January retail sales and industrial
production, could convince the central bank to pause its rate
increases at its Friday meeting after raising rates to 5.25
percent in February.	
    The tepid fourth-quarter expansion of 1.3 percent could ease
concerns that rapid growth in consumer credit and a brisk
full-year growth rate of 5.9 percent in 2011 -- one of the
fastest in Latin America -- are spurring inflation.      	
    	
    "We are of the view that the central bank should leave the
policy rate unchanged at 5.25 percent at tomorrow's meeting ...
and eventually adopt macro-prudential measures in order to
moderate the exuberant credit dynamics," Goldman Sachs analyst
Alberto Ramos said in a research note.	
    Macro-prudential measures range from an increase in bank
reserve requirements to credit controls to rein in consumer
demand and borrowing. They are seen as helping fight inflation
without raising interest rates, which could lead to currency
appreciation that makes domestic businesses less competitive.	
    Leaders of the coffee, flowers and banana industries have
complained that interest rate hikes are making it harder for
them to export their products.	
    Ample credit has led families to tap bank financing to buy
houses, cars and home appliances, creating concerns about
excessive indebtedness.	
    	
    STRONG GROWTH	
    Colombia has brought in billions of dollars in foreign
investment over the last decade thanks to a U.S.-backed
offensive against Marxist rebels. The military campaign has
expanded consumer activity and boosted the crucial oil and
mining industries. 	
    That helped it clock a sturdy growth rate of 6.1 percent in
the fourth quarter versus the same period a year earlier. A
Reuters poll of 40 analysts had projected growth of 5.85 percent
for the quarter.	
     The mining sector grew at the fastest clip, at 18.1 percent
in the quarter; followed by construction, which expanded 10.7
percent; and the finance sector, which grew 6.4 percent.	
    The country has remained largely shielded from global
economic troubles that have pummeled major Latin American
countries, including Mexico and Brazil.	
    "The growth for the year confirms that the economy is
growing above its potential. It's an encouraging figure given
the performance of the global economy," said Patricia Gonzalez,
an economist with Banco de Bogota. 	
    The central bank has raised rates nine times over the last
year, to 5.25 percent, bucking a trend of rate cuts in the
region. O f 40 analysts in Reuters poll, 21 predicted policy
makers would raise the lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.50
percent on Friday.	
    Colombia's industrial production in January rose 2.4 percent
from a year earlier, compared with a consensus of 4.0 percent,
while retail sales grew 4.9 percent versus a market expectation
of 7.0 percent, according to Goldman Sachs.	
    In the last meeting in February, an unspecified number of
central bank board members opposed raising the benchmark
interest rate on the grounds that efforts to cool the economy
had already taken effect.  	
    Analysts took that as a sign that the board is leaning at
least toward a pause in rate hikes.

