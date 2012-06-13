FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia growth forecast hit by poor public works spending-cenbank
June 13, 2012

Colombia growth forecast hit by poor public works spending-cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Colombian central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said on Wednesday that a fall in public construction investment in the first quarter would drive down the monetary authority’s economic growth estimates.

“I must say that I was surprised in a bad way by the civil works data. We weren’t expecting a fall in civil works, in fact, we were expecting an important rise in the first quarter and it suffered a fall of 8 percent,” Uribe told reporters.

“This has an important weight (for economic growth) and of course it will affect our projections downward.” (Reporting by Jack Kimball)

