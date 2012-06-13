UPDATE 1-Colombia growth forecast hit by public works cut-cenbank

* Colombia forecast to grow 4 pct to 6 pct in 2012

* Public works investment fell sharply in Q1 (Adds details, background)

BOGOTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Colombian central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said on Wednesday that a fall in public construction spending in the first quarter would drive down the monetary authority’s economic growth estimate.

Latin America’s fourth-largest economy has been trying to recover from years of heavier-than-normal rains that have caused billions of dollars in damage, washing away roads and bridges. However, investment in reconstruction work was expected to help fuel growth this year.

“I must say that I was surprised in a bad way by the civil works data. We weren’t expecting a fall in civil works, in fact, we were expecting an important rise in the first quarter and it suffered a fall of 8 percent,” Uribe told reporters.

“This has a lot of weight (on economic growth) and of course it will affect our projections downward.”

Spending in public works was driven down by lower investment in highways, roads, pathways and bridges, which fell almost 14 percent in the first three months of the year, according to the DANE statistics agency.

The central bank said earlier this year that it expected the economy to grow between 4.5 percent and 5.9 percent in the first quarter with full-year expansion of 4 percent to 6 percent. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas, Writing by Jack Kimball, Editing by Eduardo Garcia and M.D. Golan)