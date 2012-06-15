FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Colombia's fiscal goals in the coming years
June 15, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Colombia's fiscal goals in the coming years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Colombia, Latin America's fourth
largest economy, expects lower fiscal deficits in 2013 than in
2012, while economic growth is projected at 4.8 percent for both
years.  	
    Here are Colombia's fiscal goals in the coming years. 	
    	
                           2012        2013      2014    
 CONSOLIDATED PUBLIC 
   SECTOR DEFICIT (PCT)    1.2         1.0       0.7 
 
 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT 
   FISCAL DEFICIT (PCT)    2.4         2.2       2.1     
 
 NET GOVT DEBT AS PCT OF   35.1        33.9      33.1     
 GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT 
 
 GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT    +4.8        +4.8      +4.8      
 
 INFLATION                 3.0         3.0       3.0      
 
 FOREIGN BONDS             2.0         2.0       --      
 (IN BLNS OF U.S. DOLLARS) 
 
 MULTILATERAL LOANS        0.8         1.1       --      
 (IN BLNS OF U.S. DOLLARS) 
 
 LOCAL TREASURY (TES)      24.76       28.00     --      
     BONDS (TRLN PESOS) 
 	
	
 (Reporting by Jack Kimball)

