TABLE-Colombia's fiscal goals in the coming years

BOGOTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Colombia, Latin America's fourth largest economy, expects lower fiscal deficits in 2013 than in 2012, while economic growth is projected at 4.8 percent for both years. Here are Colombia's fiscal goals in the coming years. 2012 2013 2014 CONSOLIDATED PUBLIC SECTOR DEFICIT (PCT) 1.2 1.0 0.7 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT FISCAL DEFICIT (PCT) 2.4 2.2 2.1 NET GOVT DEBT AS PCT OF 35.1 33.9 33.1 GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT +4.8 +4.8 +4.8 INFLATION 3.0 3.0 3.0 FOREIGN BONDS 2.0 2.0 -- (IN BLNS OF U.S. DOLLARS) MULTILATERAL LOANS 0.8 1.1 -- (IN BLNS OF U.S. DOLLARS) LOCAL TREASURY (TES) 24.76 28.00 -- BONDS (TRLN PESOS) (Reporting by Jack Kimball)