UPDATE 2-Colombia quarterly growth slowest in over a year

By Nelson Bocanegra BOGOTA, June 21 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy grew at its slowest rate in more than a year in the first quarter as central bank rate hikes took effect and the mining sector was weakened by lower commodities prices and renewed rebel attacks. The slower quarter-on-quarter growth, which was slightly above analyst expectations, could put pressure on the monetary authority to keep interest rates stable or even consider cutting them at upcoming policy meetings. Colombia's economy grew 0.3 percent in the first quarter versus 1.2 percent in the previous three months, the government reported on Thursday. It was the slowest quarterly growth rate since the third quarter of 2010. London-based Capital Economics said the Andean economy appeared to have hit "a brick wall" after a credit boom allowed families to buy houses and cars but created concerns with the central bank of excessive indebtedness. "We have long expected growth to slow over the course of the next year or so as the consumer credit boom ends and external conditions remain depressed. But we had not expected that slowdown to come this soon or to be as abrupt," said Capital Economics in a note, revising down its 2012 growth forecast. Colombia has attracted billions of dollars in foreign investment over the last decade, mainly into the oil and mining sectors, thanks to a U.S.-backed offensive against rebels. The central bank raised rates nine times over the last year to 5.25 percent to help cool the economy and rein in inflationary pressures. The monetary authority has kept rates steady in the past three policy meetings. Attacks on oil installations, protests and a drop in coal and oil prices have hit the mining and oil sectors. They grew a paltry 0.4 percent quarterly in the first three months of 2012 versus 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter. "It will feed the worry of a more acute growth slowdown that will give strength to the doves at the central bank and to the idea of cutting interest rates," said Katia Diaz, a strategist at 4Cast Inc consultants in New York. IMPROVEMENT AHEAD? Colombia's GDP expanded 4.7 percent in the first three months of the year versus last year, fueled by mining, financial firms and transport. That was in line with market expectations but slower than 6.1 percent in the fourth quarter. Analysts also said that the high base rate from increased growth in previous periods had a statistical impact. Economic authorities had expected expansion in the first three months of the year to take a hit from an unexpected fall in public works spending, which was coupled with slowing growth rates in industrial production and retail sales. Latin America's No. 4 oil producer has grown strongly since recovering from the global economic crisis, recouped three investment-grade credit ratings last year and hopes its stable outlook will be revised up to positive this year. Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said that economic growth in the second quarter would likely be 4.8 percent and that he expected better performance in mining, public works investment and manufacturing in the rest of the year. The April-June quarter was off to a bad start with industrial production falling for the second straight month and retail sales dropping for the first time since September 2009. Leaders of the coffee, flower and banana industries have complained that the relatively high interest rate compared to regional peers was making it harder for them to export since higher yields put appreciation pressures on the peso currency. Colombia's peso has firmed 9 percent so far this year, making it the largest gainer among the world's 36 most-traded currencies followed by Hungary's forint of 6.46 percent.