FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia ups TES sales 4 trln pesos this year to cut liquidity
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

Colombia ups TES sales 4 trln pesos this year to cut liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Colombia’s finance ministry increased by four trillion pesos ($2.2 billion) the amount it can issue in local Treasury bonds this year in a bid to reduce market liquidity, the ministry said on Monday.

The new quota takes the level that can be issued in TES, as the securities are known, to 8.1 trillion pesos, Maria Fernanda Suarez, head of the nation’s public credit office told Reuters.

The government aims to reduce liquidity in the market after the central bank and Treasury bought dollars to ease gains in the peso currency, she said.

The new TES level does not impact the government’s financing plan for this year, Suarez said.

The TES will be sold at auction each week, the ministry said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.