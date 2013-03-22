FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Colombia's GDP grew 4 percent in 2012
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Colombia
March 22, 2013 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Colombia's GDP grew 4 percent in 2012

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Beats market expectations
    * Economists expect interest rates to go lower
    * Construction sector remains weak

 (Adds 2013 GDP forecast unchanged)
    By Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra
    BOGOTA, March 21 (Reuters) - Colombia posted slower, but
better-than-expected, growth last year as weaker public
investment and manufacturing bit into expansion. 
    The Andean nation's gross domestic product grew 4 percent in
full year 2012, above analysts' expectations of 3.6 percent, but
 much lower than the revised 6.6 percent in 2011.
    Growth slowed in the fourth quarter to 3.1 percent from 6.6
percent in the same period a year ago, according to the
statistics agency, known as DANE.     
    The economy grew 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter from the
previous three months, Dane said.
    The numbers make it likely policymakers will cut the key
lending rate for a fifth straight month on Friday.
    "The bank will likely take more into consideration the
fourth quarter against the third to determine whether there is a
recovery or continued slowdown," said Camilo Perez, chief
economist at Banco de Bogota.
    "Just with the data from January and February of this year,
it's enough to think the interest rate could go to a historic
low of 3 percent," Perez said.   
   
    The government maintained its 2013 growth forecast at about
4.8 percent.
    Industrial output and retail sales, along with exports and
construction data, have raised concern in recent months that the
economy is slowing more than previously thought. Central bank
chief Jose Dario Uribe expressed concern consumer confidence is
also beginning to wane. 
    "Looking at the quarter the industrial sector is suffering -
supported by other macro data - but at least we had some kind of
recovery in construction," Valores Bancolombia analyst Rupert
Stebbings said in a brief note to investors.
    "The word solid would define almost all the sectors." 
    Manufacturing fell 3.1 percent during the quarter, in line
with several months of poor industrial output data, while
construction rose 5 percent and mining was up 1.5 percent, the
statistics agency said.
    For the full year, construction rose 3.6 percent, way lower
than the 10 percent increase in 2011, while manufacturing swung
to a decline of 0.7 percent compared with 5 percent growth in
2011. Mining rose 5.9 percent in 2012, well off the 14.4 percent
increase the previous year. 
    Some economists suspect the better-than-expected growth came
as a result of a change in the calculation used to measure
investments in public works. That allowed the government to
revise the previous three quarters upward. 
    "Clearly the improved result is because of the change in
methodology," said Andres Duarte, economist at Bogota-based
brokerage Asesores en Valores.
    "Still the data is well off potential economic growth and I
don't believe the central bank will change its posture because
of this data."
    Without the revision, Barclays calculated 2012 growth would
have been closer to 3.5 percent.
    "The backward revision of GDP increased (on) average the
rate of growth for the first three quarters of the year by 0.4
percent," Alejandro Arreaza and Alejandro Grisanti said in a
note to investors.
     
    CENTRAL BANK RATE CUT?
    A majority of economists expect the bank to cut its interest
rate on Friday to help kick start the economy and bring it back
up to the government's target of "sustained" 5 percent annual
growth.
    A Reuters poll after the GDP numbers were announced showed
most economists still feel a cut is in the cards.  
    Policymakers have already cut the overnight lending rate by
150 basis points since mid-2012 to its current 3.75 percent, the
lowest in Latin America. 
    Inflation at the bottom of the 2 percent to 4 percent target
range has allowed such expansionary monetary policy. 
    "If the central bank continues its tendency of cutting the
interest rate, it will have an important effect on the economy
from the point of view of internal demand," Jorge Bustamante,
head of DANE, said after announcing the data.
    Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas had said full-year growth
would be between 3.8 percent and 4 percent. The central bank
forecast the economy would post growth of between 3.3 percent
and 3.9 percent.
    Colombia will announce data for industrial output and retail
sales on Friday after the central bank policy meeting. 

 (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.