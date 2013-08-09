UPDATE 1-Colombia's cenbank sees 2014 GDP growth at 3-5 pct

(Adds details on GDP, inflation)

BOGOTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Colombia’s economy will likely expand between 3 percent and 5 percent next year, central bank Chief Jose Dario Uribe said on Friday, as the impact of expansive monetary policy begins to take effect.

In his quarterly presentation in Bogota, Uribe maintained that bank’s economic growth range for this year at between 3 percent and 4.5 percent, with full-year growth most likely at 4 percent.

Policymakers have sought to nourish Colombia’s sluggish economy, cutting the key interest rate by 200 basis points since July 2012 to counter weak international demand for its commodity exports and a slowdown in domestic demand.

Low inflation has provided room to keep borrowing costs at 3.25 percent for the last four months. The monetary authority on Friday maintained its inflation target of 3 percent through 2015, within the bank’s range of 2 percent to 4 percent.

Given that slower growth in Colombia’s principal trading partners, such as the United States, have impacted output locally, the expected GDP levels are not bad, Uribe said.

“The current information is that the economy will grow this year at similar levels to 2012, and that’s decent growth considering other countries are expanding below that level,” he said.

The economy expanded 4 percent in 2012, well below the 6.6 percent acceleration in 2011.

President Juan Manuel Santos told Reuters on Thursday that while the economy is solid, he doesn't expect growth of much more than 4 percent this year.