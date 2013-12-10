Colombia 2013 growth may fall shy of 4.5 pct target - finmin

BOGOTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Colombia’s economy may expand less than the government target of 4.5 percent in 2013 but will still top 4 percent, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Tuesday, a week before the Andean nation reveals third-quarter growth data.

The government’s growth target for the year was cut in June to 4.5 percent from 4.8 percent after a weak start to the year after strikes and logistics disruption in its important coal sector and a drop in industrial output.

“I believe that surely GDP will end the year above 4 percent, we hope very close to 4.5 percent ... For now we, the government, maintain a target of 4.5 percent,” Cardenas said at a press conference.

The government’s target is significantly higher than the average expectation of economists and market analysts of 3.8 percent.

Ratings agency Fitch raised Colombia’s credit rating on Tuesday to BBB from BBB-minus, citing improving debt dynamics and “credible and consistent” policies, a decision that will benefit the economy by lowering debt servicing costs.

President Juan Manuel Santos heralded the upgrade as a sign of increased confidence in the Andean nation’s economy.

Colombia’s central bank, which has maintained a lower growth forecast of about 4 percent, expects third-quarter (July to September) economic expansion of between 3.8 percent and 5.4 percent versus a year earlier.

Though first-quarter growth disappointed at 2.7 percent, economic performance showed a surprising rebound in the second quarter, expanding 4.2 percent year on year.

Commodities are a significant component of Colombia’s economy as well as being a foreign exchange earner via exports of oil, coal and coffee. Its coffee production is expected to jump more than 40 percent this year after a run of bad harvests.