FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Colombia's Santos sees GDP growth of 4.3-4.5 pct in 2015
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Colombia's Santos sees GDP growth of 4.3-4.5 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

VERACRUZ, Mexico, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Colombia’s economy will likely grow between 4.3 percent and 4.5 percent next year, President Juan Manuel Santos said during an international conference in Mexico on Tuesday, a rate below the government’s forecast for a 4.8 percent expansion.

Falling oil prices have dampened growth prospects for Colombia, Latin America’s fourth biggest oil producer and may also eat into public spending, the country’s finance minister said on Saturday.

“Next year we will see growth which according to forecasts will be quite acceptable given what is happening in the region and the world,” Santos said. “The calculation is that it could be 4.3, 4.4 or 4.5 percent,” he added.

Analysts expect Colombia’s fiscal and current account deficits to widen in 2015 as lower oil earnings push the country to issue more debt internationally. The government has estimated a 4.7 percent expansion for this year. (Reporting by Anahi Rama and Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.