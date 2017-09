TABLE-Colombia's revised fiscal targets for 2015

BOGOTA, Dec 23 - Colombia published a revised 2015 financial plan on Tuesday, cutting the growth target for next year to 4.2 percent from 4.8 percent previously, and raising the expected fiscal deficit. Here are Colombia's fiscal goals for 2015, with previously announced 2014 figures included for comparison. 2014 2015 2015 (Prior) (Revised) CONSOLIDATED PUBLIC SECTOR DEFICIT (PCT) 1.6 1.2 n/a CENTRAL GOVERNMENT FISCAL DEFICIT (PCT) 2.4 2.4 2.8 AVERAGE PESO/DOLLAR 2,003 1,956 2,300 GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT +4.7 +4.8 +4.2 INFLATION 3.0 n/a n/a TAX REVENUE (TRLN PESOS) 112.9 125.1 n/a FOREIGN BONDS (US$ BLN) 1.98 3.0 3.5* MULTILAT. LOANS (US$ BLN) 2.0 2.1 2.6 LOCAL TREASURY (TES) 33.2 34.5 31.7 BONDS (TRLN PESOS) AUCTIONED TES (TRLN PESO) 19.3 23.7 22.6 F'CAST AVG. OIL PRICE (US$)88 98 48 * 2015 foreign bond sales figure includes $1 billion already raised through bond sales in October 2014 to pre-finance budget. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas, Monica Garcia and Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)