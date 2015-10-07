FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Colombia fiscal outlook could worsen in 2016 -president
October 7, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Colombia fiscal outlook could worsen in 2016 -president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds cenbanker quote, growth projections)

BOGOTA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Colombia could face a worse fiscal outlook next year than it did in 2015, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Tuesday, as the Andean country’s finances continue to suffer amid the global fall in crude oil prices.

“Hard times are waiting. Next year will also be a very difficult year in a fiscal sense. We could touch bottom next year,” Santos said at a celebration for Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas, who was named Finance Minister of the Year by Euromoney magazine.

“But we will get out of the storm stronger,” Santos added, without giving further details.

A global fall in the price of oil, Colombia’s major export and which earns a fifth of its national budget, has lowered expectations for economic growth.

The government cut its growth projection for this year to 3.3 percent, down from 3.6 percent, and also reduced its 2016 estimate to 3.5 percent, from 3.8 percent.

The fiscal deficit is estimated at 3 percent for 2015 and 3.6 percent for next year.

Inflation was more than expected in September, central bank director Jose Dario Uribe said at the event.

“Inflation has gone up and it’s gone up more than the bank’s technical team and the board thought,” Uribe said. “What hasn’t changed is the diagnosis - it has gone up for temporary natural reasons.”

Cumulative 12-month price growth hit 5.35 percent last month. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
