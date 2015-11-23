FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia to create holding company of state-owned businesses
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

Colombia to create holding company of state-owned businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Colombia will create a holding company of state-owned businesses in a bid to increase transparency and as a step toward membership in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), President Juan Manuel Santos said on Monday.

As the first phase of the plan, cabinet ministers will cease to serve on the boards of state-owned oil company Ecopetrol and electricity companies Isagen and ISA, three of 111 businesses which belong to the state.

“Eventually all state companies will enter the holding, which will separate from the finance ministry and be autonomous, so state companies can be run with more transparency and the most efficiency possible,” Santos said in a speech.

The holding company will be run by an independent board, he said. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.