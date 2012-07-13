UPDATE 2-Some Colombia central bankers want policy relaxed

By Jack Kimball

BOGOTA, July 13 (Reuters) - Some members of Colombia’s central bank board want a period of monetary easing to combat fallout from global economic problems and lower domestic growth in agriculture and industry, according to the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting.

The minutes will give impetus to expectations of a rate cut in the coming months and showed a division over whether the major risk for Colombia’s economy comes from inside, through too much indebtedness or the outside due to Europe’s debt crisis.

The monetary authority kept the rate steady at 5.25 percent at the June 29 meeting for the fourth straight month as it gauged the impact of slowing world growth on the local economy, where inflation is within the 2 percent to 4 percent target.

Policymakers who proposed slashing the interest rate 25 basis points in June were worried that a deterioration of the global economy, coupled with lower domestic growth, could impact domestic demand and Colombia’s terms of trade.

“They are of the opinion that the effectiveness of monetary policy lies in the authorities’ capacity to anticipate and therefore, in this scenario, an easing phase must be undertaken in order to prevent drastic adjustments in the future,” according to the minutes published on Friday.

Other members believed that, while credit growth had moderated in recent weeks, worries over local financial imbalances and too much risk taking had not gone away. They also said that the economy was not far away from its potential.

Policymakers raised the lending rate 225 basis points over the past year until their first pause in March in a bid to rein in borrowing. The economy grew 0.3 percent in the first quarter versus the previous quarter, its slowest rate in over a year.

The central bank thinks that economic growth in the second quarter slowed and it expects to revise down the full-year expansion target from the current 4 percent to 6 percent, the minutes showed.

Colombia’s economy expanded a brisk 5.9 percent in 2011 as better security resulting from a decade-long military offensive against guerrilla groups and paramilitaries brought a flood of foreign direct investment to Latin America’s fourth-biggest economy.

In a central bank poll of analysts earlier this month, 90 percent of experts believed the monetary authority would keep rates steady at its next meeting on July 27, but more now think that there could be a rate cut in coming months.