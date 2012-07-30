UPDATE 1-Colombia's cenbank sees 2013 GDP growth between 2-5 pct

BOGOTA, July 30 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank views next year’s economic outlook with more uncertainty than in 2012 as the global financial crisis hits the Andean nation’s industrial output and exports, bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said in his quarterly presentation.

The economy is expected to grow between 2 percent and 5 percent in 2013, a lower range than the bank set for this year, Uribe said on Monday.

The bank’s board last week lowered its official estimate for 2012 gross domestic product to between 3 percent and 5 percent but Uribe said on Monday the bank expects growth of at least 4 percent.

“For next year, there’s an enormous range. The longer the range, the wider the uncertainty,” Uribe said in Bogota.

“We are expecting growth, most probably very similar in 2013 to 2012, but of course with levels of uncertainty that are much higher and with more risk.”

Next year’s less optimistic growth range comes following a surprise quarter-point cut in the benchmark lending rate on Friday to 5 percent in a bid to shield Latin America’s fourth biggest economy from declining global prices for oil and coal.

Policymakers had raised the lending rate 225 basis points over the past year - until their first pause in March - in a bid to rein in borrowing and cool economic growth spurred by strong international commodities demand and foreign investment.

Colombia has also been battling the impact of a strengthening peso, which has damaged export competitiveness.

Record foreign investment following a decade-long U.S. backed military offensive has helped the peso appreciate more than any other currency since the start of the year - prompting the government to ask central bankers to take tougher measures.