UPDATE 1-Glum Colombia central bank minutes may mean rate cuts

* Board focused on external situation

* Exports fell for first time since 2009

* Colombia had negative inflation in July

By Helen Murphy and Jack Kimball

BOGOTA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Some Colombian central bank board members believe the industrial sector could soon contract and slow the economy further, setting a pessimistic tone in the minutes of the last policy meeting that prompted analysts to forecast another interest rate cut.

The seven-member board, led by central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe, voted late last month to lower the overnight lending rate a quarter point to 5 percent, the first cut since April 2010, as worries about a slowing global economy took precedence.

Some members wanted to slash the rate by 50 basis points, according to minutes from the July 27 meeting published on Friday. The statement did not reveal the vote breakdown.

“In the domestic environment, it can be seen that industry is on the path of contraction,” the minutes showed some board members as arguing. Also “consumer and entrepreneur confidence indices have fallen.”

Industrial output fell for three months through May, putting at risk the overall reading for manufacturing in the second quarter economic growth report. Industrial production rose 0.6 percent during the first quarter.

The bank focused on the overseas environment, warning that fallout from the European financial crisis could worsen in 2013 after the global economy weakened more than expected in the second quarter.

The weakening of the global economy will likely impact Colombia in “a negative manner” through the remainder of the year as it is hit by less demand for its goods overseas and lower international prices, the minutes said.

Colombian exports fell in June for the first time in two and a half years. Even as imports remain positive, a decline in consumer spending may also reduce purchases of overseas goods.

“There seems to be nothing positive, no window of optimism, in the minutes. I haven’t seen such a pessimistic tone in ages,” said Julian Marquez, an economist with the brokerage Interbolsa.

Industrial output and retail sales for June will be released by the government on Aug. 22, two days before the next monetary policy meeting.

ANOTHER 25 BPS CUT?

A negative reading on Colombia’s inflation in July and another expected close to zero in August may give the board room to cut the rate another quarter point when it meets on Aug. 31.

“Another 25 basis points would be more than adequate for the economy right now, we are still growing at decent levels,” Marquez said.

Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry, who represents the government on the bank’s board, has said he voted for a bigger rate cut last month and has been vocal about his concerns the bank should be more aggressive in its monetary policy to prevent a strong currency from causing more damage to the economy.

A military crackdown on drug-funded insurgent groups has made Colombia much more attractive to investors, once fearful of visiting the nation as Marxist FARC rebels and paramilitary groups bombed corporate installations and kidnapped workers.

The optimism may bring as much as $17 billion in foreign direct investment this year, Echeverry has said, putting more pressure on the peso, which has gained 8 percent this year.

He has called for the bank to increase its daily dollar purchases to at least $40 million from $20 million currently to stem gains in the peso.

A strong peso hurts exporters and some manufacturers because they earn in dollars but pay costs in pesos.

At its meeting, the board lowered its official estimate for 2012 gross domestic product to between 3 percent and 5 percent, but Uribe said late last month that the bank expected growth of at least 4 percent.

The bank views next year’s economic outlook with more uncertainty than in 2012 as the global financial crisis hits the Andean nation’s industrial output and exports, seeing growth of between 2 percent and 5 percent.

“This is going to mean a 25 basis point cut in August,” said Camilo Perez, head of economic research at Banco de Bogota. “If the scenario in which the economy stabilizes doesn’t happen, then more rate cuts will come.”