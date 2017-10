BOGOTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Colombia reported a current account deficit in 2012 of 3.1 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The deficit widened from a deficit of 2.9 percent of GDP in 2011, the monetary authority said on it website.

Colombia attracted $15.8 billion in foreign direct investment last year, up from the $13.4 billion in 2011.