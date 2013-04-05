UPDATE 1-Colombia's central bank sees growth slowing in 1st quarter

(Adds comments from Morgan Stanley and Bancolombia)

BOGOTA, April 5 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank expects economic growth to slow in the first quarter compared with the last few months of 2012, according to minutes of its last meeting published on Friday.

Policymakers cut the benchmark interest rate by a larger-than-expected half point in late March to revitalize the country’s sluggish economy and prevent low inflation from falling further.

The economy grew 4 percent in full-year 2012, down from 6.6 percent in 2011. The government wants to foster economic growth this year to reach 4.8 percent.

“With respect to the economic situation for the first quarter of 2013, the information available points to the growth of the economy being lower than what was seen at the end of 2012,” the minutes said.

The economy expanded 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

The unanimous decision by the bank’s seven-member board took the benchmark interest rate to 3.25 percent, the lowest in Latin America. The surprise half-point reduction -- after four consecutive quarter-point cuts -- aimed to bolster growth after the economy was hit by lower overseas demand and anemic factory output.

Morgan Stanley said weak economic data could prompt central bank board members to lower borrowing costs again at their next meeting later this month.

“We believe that by delivering an aggressive 50 basis point cut, the central bank left the door open for more to come by signaling that future decisions would be ‘data driven,'” the investment bank said in a report.

Bancolombia also said it expected the monetary authority to cut the benchmark interest rate at its April meeting and that board members could even opt for another cut of 50 basis points if inflation continues to ease.

With consumer price increases having decelerated in recent months, last month’s cut was also aimed at bringing inflation to about 3 percent -- the midpoint of the central bank’s target range.

Low inflation is a concern for policymakers, as it may prompt consumers to hold off on purchases on expectations goods will become even cheaper, causing the economy to stall further. (Reporting by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)