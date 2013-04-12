FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia posts fiscal surplus of 0.3 pct of GDP
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2013 / 11:42 PM / in 4 years

Colombia posts fiscal surplus of 0.3 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, April 12 (Reuters) - Colombia closed 2012 with a consolidated fiscal surplus equivalent to 0.3 percent of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Friday.

The surplus amounted to 1.8 trillion pesos ($987 million), Cardenas said.

President Juan Manuel Santos in December said the government expected a consolidated fiscal deficit of 0.4 percent of GDP last year.

The national government’s fiscal deficit reached 2.3 percent of GDP last year, or 15.4 trillion pesos, slightly below the government’s 2.4 percent target.

$1 = 1,823.84 pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.