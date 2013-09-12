FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia 1st-half central govt budget surplus is 1.3 pct of GDP
September 12, 2013 / 2:02 PM / 4 years ago

Colombia 1st-half central govt budget surplus is 1.3 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Colombia reported a central government budget surplus in the first half of 2013 worth 1.3 percent of gross domestic product, the finance ministry said late on Wednesday, narrowing from 2.4 percent in the same period last year as spending rose.

The surplus amounted to 9.6 trillion pesos ($4.99 billion) for January to June, the ministry said.

Colombia’s budget surplus target for 2013 is 2.4 percent and 2.3 for next year.

In the first quarter, Colombia posted a central government budget surplus worth 0.4 percent of GDP and a consolidated or nationwide government budget deficit, of 1.3 percent.

