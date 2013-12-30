Colombia meets 2013 deficit target with less tax revenue

BOGOTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Colombia ended the year with a central government budget deficit worth 2.41 percent of GDP, meeting its target for the year even while bringing in less tax revenue than expected, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Monday.

The government narrowed the budget deficit from 2.45 percent of GDP in 2012, Cardenas told reporters. Colombia collected 100.4 trillion pesos ($52.1 billion) in taxes during the year, below its target of 102.3 trillion pesos.

The minister had been expected to reveal the financing plan for 2014 on Monday but the full text was not yet ready.

He said the government would issue fewer peso-denominated Treasury bonds next year than in 2013 given it had pre-financed $1 billion of next year’s budget earlier this year. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz; Writing by Helen Murphy)