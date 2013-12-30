FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia meets 2013 deficit target with less tax revenue
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 30, 2013 / 11:07 PM / 4 years ago

Colombia meets 2013 deficit target with less tax revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Colombia ended the year with a central government budget deficit worth 2.41 percent of GDP, meeting its target for the year even while bringing in less tax revenue than expected, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Monday.

The government narrowed the budget deficit from 2.45 percent of GDP in 2012, Cardenas told reporters. Colombia collected 100.4 trillion pesos ($52.1 billion) in taxes during the year, below its target of 102.3 trillion pesos.

The minister had been expected to reveal the financing plan for 2014 on Monday but the full text was not yet ready.

He said the government would issue fewer peso-denominated Treasury bonds next year than in 2013 given it had pre-financed $1 billion of next year’s budget earlier this year. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz; Writing by Helen Murphy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.