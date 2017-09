TABLE-Colombia's fiscal targets for 2014

BOGOTA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Colombia published a revised 2014 financial plan on Tuesday, reducing the forecast of debt it plans to issue while leaving its estimate for the fiscal deficit unchanged. Here are Colombia's fiscal goals for 2014: 2013 2014 2014 (Prior) (Revised) CONSOLIDATED PUBLIC SECTOR DEFICIT (PCT) 1.0 1.0 1.0 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT FISCAL DEFICIT (PCT) 2.4 2.3 2.3 AVERAGE PESO/DOLLAR 1,850 1,874 1,900 GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT +4.5 +4.7 +4.7 INFLATION 2.5 3.0 3.0 TAX REVENUE (TRLN PESOS) 100.4 113.8 108 FOREIGN BONDS 1.6 3.0 2.0 MULTILATERAL LOANS 1.0 2.0 2.0 LOCAL TREASURY (TES) 29.0 30.5 30.3 BONDS (TRLN PESOS) AUCTIONED TES 21.5 22.5 18.3