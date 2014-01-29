Colombia finance minister's comments suggest rate shift unlikely

BOGOTA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank will focus on problems in emerging markets at its Friday policy meeting, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said, in comments that suggested stable local conditions make a shift in interest rates unlikely.

Cardenas, one of seven central bank board members, highlighted Argentina, Turkey, Brazil and South Africa as points of conversation when it analyzes monetary policy later this week.

The central bank has left the key lending rate at 3.25 percent for the past nine months in a bid to boost economic growth as inflation remains low.

In a Reuters poll on Monday, all analysts said they expect the bank to hold the benchmark interest rate steady.

“On Friday we will analyze recent information, but I don’t see great changes over the last month to the economic situation,” Cardenas told reporters in Bogota when asked if he saw room to reduce interest rates.

“The central discussion on Friday will be how the international context is changing and how it has caused problems for some emerging markets...and what impact it could have on Colombia.”

Cardenas also said the bank could cease buying dollars in the market at any time. The central bank has been intervening in the exchange market to stem gains in the peso and at the December meeting extended its program of dollar purchases to as much as $1 billion through the end of March.

“The current policy of dollar purchases allows, within the established parameters, to slow the purchase of dollars; what was adopted was a ceiling, a maximum amount, there’s no obligation to buy each day,” Cardenas said.

“So within what was agreed at the last board meeting, purchases could be stopped.”