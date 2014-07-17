FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia central bank may up GDP estimate for year -board member
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2014 / 11:38 PM / 3 years ago

Colombia central bank may up GDP estimate for year -board member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, July 17 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank will likely raise its gross domestic product estimate for this year because of unexpectedly high first quarter growth, board member Juan Pablo Zarate said on Thursday.

“I think it’s probable that the technical team will raise the projection for growth in our inflation report, which will come out next month,” said Zarate, who was speaking to reporters in a personal capacity.

Colombia surprised the market in June by reporting high first-quarter growth of 6.4 percent.

The government revised its 2013 growth figure upward last month, to 4.7 percent from 4.3, but has not yet announced changes to its forecast for 2014, which currently stands at 4.7 percent.

“The growth figure surprised us,” said Zarate, one of seven central bank board members. “It was higher than we had thought.” (Reporting by Carlos Vargas. Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.