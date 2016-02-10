FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreign investment in Colombia TES bonds down in January
#Market News
February 10, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Foreign investment in Colombia TES bonds down in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Foreign investors reduced their participation in Colombian debt in January by 1.1 trillion pesos ($324 million), the finance ministry said on Wednesday, the first fall in six months.

Analysts say a delay in tax reforms and worries about a potential cut in Colombia’s credit rating have sparked uncertainty among international investors.

Foreign investment in peso-denominated so-called TES bonds fell to 35.4 trillion pesos ($10.4 billion) in January, from 36.5 trillion pesos in December, the finance ministry said on its website.

Foreign investment in TES bonds fell to 17.4 percent last month, from 18.3 percent in December.

Banks and pension funds, the top holders of TES bonds, increased their participation by 4.4 percent and 7.4 percent respectively.

$1 = 3,391.93 Colombian pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
