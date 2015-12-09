Colombia peace would boost GDP, triple foreign investment -gov't

BOGOTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A peace accord with Colombia’s Marxist FARC rebels could triple foreign direct investment in the Andean nation and bolster its potential economic growth to 5.9 percent, according to a study by the planning department released on Wednesday.

The government has been in talks with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) for the past three years to end a five-decade conflict that has killed more than 220,000 and displaced millions.

The economic planning department report said growth would come from improved consumer confidence and overseas sales that could help expand potential growth from 4 percent currently.

Annual foreign direct investment could also blow out to $36 billion from $12 billion currently, the report said.

President Juan Manuel Santos and FARC negotiators in Havana, where talks have been held since late 2012, have pledged to reach a peace accord by March 23.

The economy has been hit over the last year by a decline in oil revenue as global prices slump. The government expects growth this year to slow to 3.3 percent from 4.6 percent last year. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Matthew Lewis)