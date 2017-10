BOGOTA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on Tuesday that the government, which is represented by the finance minister on the central bank’s seven-member board, will ask the monetary authority to lower its interest rate at the next meeting.

“We’re going ask the board to continue lowering interest (rates) to be able to also give additional stimulus to the economy,” he told a meeting of the textile industry.

The bank next meets on Jan. 28.