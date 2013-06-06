Colombia to cut growth target to 4.4 - 4.5 percent

By Carlos Vargas

CARTAGENA, Colombia, June 6 (Reuters) - Colombia will cut its economic growth target to between 4.4 percent and 4.5 percent, from 4.8 percent at present, the Andean nation’s deputy finance minister said on Thursday.

Economic growth in Colombia eased to 4 percent last year, much lower than the 6.6 percent expansion in 2011. But last month, the government announced a package of measures aimed at stimulating growth so that it would reach 4.8 percent this year.

Andres Restrepo told Reuters that economic data in the first quarter suggests the economy is unlikely to reach that target, which will prompt the government to lower its forecast. He said the official announcement will be made later this month.

“The news in the first quarter were not that good...that means that we see difficulty in reaching the 4.8 percent target. But the cut, the way we see it, won’t be big,” Restrepo told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking conference.

Official data shows that industrial production has fallen in the past five months, while the value of exports has decreased for six straight months.

“We see the economy growing between 4.4 percent and 4.5 percent this year, around that,” Restrepo said.

Colombia has cut its key lending rate by 200 basis points since last July to counter weak international demand for commodity exports and a slowdown in domestic demand in the $330 billion economy. The bank paused its cuts in April to see if they were enough to revive the slowing economy.

Policymakers said slower growth in emerging markets could reduce demand for Colombian goods further, which could hurt economic growth.