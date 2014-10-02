FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia sees oil, mining royalties worth $9 bln in 2015-16
October 2, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

Colombia sees oil, mining royalties worth $9 bln in 2015-16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Colombia expects to collect royalties from the oil and mining sector worth 18.3 trillion pesos ($9 billion) between 2015 and 2016, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The revenue is 3.1 percent more than it received in the 2013-2014 period, it said in a statement. The bulk will be passed to the nation’s regions and almost 6 trillion pesos held as savings.

The estimate is based on achieving daily crude output of 1.029 million barrels in 2015 and 1.094 million barrels in 2016. Coal is expected at more than 100 million tonnes in 2015 and 106 million tonnes in 2016, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas told reporters in Bogota. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

