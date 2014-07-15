FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's finance minister says more tax measures possible for 2015
July 15, 2014 / 4:22 PM / 3 years ago

Colombia's finance minister says more tax measures possible for 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Colombian Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Tuesday he would not rule out additional “initiatives” to the current tax system when he seeks approval in congress to expand the life of two expiring duties, key to preventing a revenue hole of about $6 billion next year.

Cardenas told local radio that while there would be no tax reform, there could be additional tax measures if necessary to raise financing for next year.

“It’s possible that during the debate, to fulfill the needs of the nation and for other initiatives that may arise, we could talk about other tax elements,” Cardenas told Caracol radio.

The government has decided to maintain a charge on bank withdrawals and a net wealth tax that were set to expire later this year.

Next year the government hopes to bring in 125.1 trillion pesos ($67.3 billion) in tax revenue.

President Juan Manuel Santos said on Monday that Cardenas would remain in his post during the next administration. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
