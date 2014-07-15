FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Colombia's finance minister says more tax measures possible for 2015
July 15, 2014 / 5:02 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Colombia's finance minister says more tax measures possible for 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments by finance minister, details on taxes)

BOGOTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Colombian Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Tuesday he would not rule out additional tax-system “initiatives” to plug a revenue hole of about $6 billion next year when he seeks approval from congress to expand the life of two expiring duties.

Cardenas told local radio that while there would be no tax reform, new tax measures could be introduced to raise money.

“It’s possible that during the debate, to fulfill the needs of the nation and for other initiatives that may arise, we could talk about other tax elements,” Cardenas told Caracol radio.

The government wants to maintain a charge on bank withdrawals and a net wealth tax that were set to expire later this year. The new congress will be installed on Sunday.

Cardenas has raised the possibility of a tax on dividends for individuals and companies, but said he does not want to risk investor confidence.

“It’s a complex issue and requires a lot of consideration, so I think there should be debate,” Cardenas said. “We won’t do it in a precipitated way, we will discuss it and talk to the interested parties and evaluate what is most convenient.”

Next year the government hopes to bring in 125.1 trillion pesos ($67.3 billion) in tax revenue.

President Juan Manuel Santos said on Monday that Cardenas would remain in his post during the next administration. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Dan Grebler; and Peter Galloway)

