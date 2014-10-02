Colombia proposes making wealth, transaction tax permanent -source

BOGOTA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Colombia will seek approval to make permanent two taxes that expire this year and raise a duty on company profits in a bid to plug a gap in financing caused by a drop in oil revenue, a senior lawmaker with knowledge of the proposal said on Thursday.

Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas will ask Congress to vote in favor of making permanent a wealth tax and a bank transaction tax, both of which have been criticized as leaning too heavily on the middle class.

Cardenas also will propose that companies pay a 12 percent duty on profits, up from the current 9 percent, said the lawmaker, who forms part of Congress’ economic commission and ask not to be identified. The lawmaker did not specify for how long the business tax would be increased.

Finances have become a concern for the government after a decline this year in the output of crude oil, Colombia’s top export, which has cut royalties and tax earnings.

Revenue from the sector has been hit this year by repeated attacks by Marxist rebels against oil and mining infrastructure and as oil companies struggle to make new oil finds.

The government has a financing hole of about 12.5 trillion pesos for spending next year on infrastructure, education and other social investments.

Government “income is not annualized, but spending is, so taxes can’t stick to a timetable,” the lawmaker told reporters.

Cardenas will propose that the wealth tax continue to be paid on assets above 1 billion pesos ($493.6 million) and that the “cuatro por mil” tax, under which bank clients pay 4 pesos for each 1,000-peso transaction, also becomes permanent.

The legislator also said that a proposal to tax investment dividends of individuals and companies would not initially be included in the government’s proposal, but did not rule out it being added during congressional debate.

The economy is forecast to grow this year about 4.7 percent.

The plan to continue the taxes drew heavy criticism by prominent industry figures who said it threatened investment and employment and relied too much on the middle class, whose spending helps drive economic growth.

Colombia has also proposed reallocating about 3 trillion pesos in its 2015 budget plan for infrastructure and social spending.

The amount had been earmarked for public administration and debt servicing costs under the government’s 216.2 trillion peso budget. The funds will be shifted to the investment portion of the budget, which includes spending on education, housing and roadways. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas, Nelson Bocanegra, Helen Murphy and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler)