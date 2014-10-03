Colombia seeks to bolster tax revenue to plug financing gap

BOGOTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Colombia will seek congressional approval to tax “riches” and extend a bank transaction duty for the next four years in a bid to plug a hole in financing, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Friday.

The so-called “riches tax” is essentially the same as the expiring wealth tax, but with a new name, Cardenas said. Instead of finishing at the end of the year, the transaction tax, known as “cuatro por mil”, will now run through 2018, as will the riches duty.

Finances have become a concern for the government after a decline this year in the output of crude oil, Colombia’s top export, which has cut royalties and tax earnings.

Revenue from the sector has been hit by repeated attacks by Marxist rebels against oil and mining infrastructure and as oil companies struggle to make new oil finds.

The government has a financing hole of about 12.5 trillion pesos for spending next year on infrastructure, education and other social investments.

“This bill will allow us to assure the income with which Colombia will be able to maintain its high investment level,” Cardenas told reporters.

Cardenas on Thursday had considered making the two taxes permanent, according to a high-ranking congressional official with knowledge of the proposal.

Cardenas also has proposed that companies pay a 12 percent duty on profits above 1 billion ($494,000), more than the 9 percent currently.

Like the wealth tax, the riches tax will continue to hit individuals with assets above 1 billion pesos, Cardenas said. The “cuatro por mil” tax, under which bank clients pay 4 pesos for each 1,000-peso transaction, affects anyone withdrawing funds from a bank.

The government will also propose scrapping the return of two points of value-added tax with payments on credit cards.

Cardenas also said the government would seek to collect an additional 20 trillion pesos lost to tax evasion over the next four years.

The economy is forecast to grow about 4.7 percent this year. The government expects to collect as much as 124 trillion pesos in taxes next year.

The plan to continue the taxes drew heavy criticism by prominent industry figures who said it threatened investment and employment and relied too much on the middle class, whose spending helps drive economic growth.

Colombia has also proposed reallocating about 3 trillion pesos in its 2015 budget plan for infrastructure and social spending.

The amount had been earmarked for public administration and debt servicing costs under the government’s 216.2 trillion peso budget. The funds will be shifted to the investment portion of the budget, which includes spending on education, housing and roadways.

($1 = 2,021.49 Colombian pesos)