UPDATE 1-Colombia seeks to boost tax revenue by $26.2 bln through 2018

BOGOTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Colombia’s government will seek congressional approval to tax “riches” and extend a bank transaction duty in a bid to plug a financing hole and ensure as much as $26.2 billion in additional revenue through 2018, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Friday.

The so-called “riches tax” is essentially the same as the expiring wealth tax but with a new name, Cardenas said, and will run for four years. The transaction tax will be extended through 2018.

The tax bill is expected to be approved by the end of the year.

Finances have become a concern for the government after a decline in the production of crude oil - Colombia’s top export - this year, which has cut royalties and tax earnings.

Revenue from the sector has been hit by repeated Marxist rebel attacks against oil and mining infrastructure while oil companies struggle to make new finds.

The government has a fiscal gap of about 12.5 trillion pesos for 2015 spending on infrastructure, education and other social investments.

“This bill will assure the income so Colombia can maintain its high investment level,” Cardenas told reporters after presenting the bill to Congress.

“The reform will run for four years to ensure the resources the country needs, maintain tax collection at 17 percent of GDP and sustain budgeted investment because that is what will allow us to extend the benefits in social programs and advance on infrastructure.”

The changes would amount to an estimated 53 trillion pesos ($26.2 billion) in revenue over four years - 12.5 trillion pesos next year, 13 trillion pesos in 2016, 13.5 trillion pesos in 2017 and 14 trillion pesos in 2018, Cardenas said.

The finance minister had considered making the two taxes permanent, according to a high-ranking congressional official with knowledge of the proposal.

Cardenas has also proposed that companies pay a 12 percent duty on profits above 1 billion pesos, up from the current 9 percent. The 9 percent levy will be charged on all profits below that level.

Like the wealth tax, the riches tax will hit individuals with assets above 1 billion pesos, Cardenas said.

The transaction tax, known as “cuatro por mil,” under which bank clients pay 4 pesos for each 1,000-peso transaction, affects anyone withdrawing funds from a bank.

Cardenas said the government would also seek to collect an additional 20 trillion pesos lost to tax evasion over the next four years. Colombians who hold undeclared assets valued at above 8 billion pesos could be jailed.

The government also proposed scrapping the refund of two percentage points of value-added tax with payments on credit cards.

The economy is forecast to grow about 4.7 percent this year and 4.8 percent in 2015. The government expects to collect as much as 124 trillion pesos in taxes next year.

