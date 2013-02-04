FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Colombia's Cardenas says not considering 2013 Ecopetrol sale
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2013 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Colombia's Cardenas says not considering 2013 Ecopetrol sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Add comment, detail)

BOGOTA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Colombia’s Finance Minister on Monday ruled out the sale this year of a stake in state oil company Ecopetrol, the proceeds of which had been earmarked in the 2013 financing plan.

“At the moment the government isn’t considering the sale of Ecopetrol, although the nation will need to sell assets worth 3 trillion pesos ($1.7 billion),” the minister, Mauricio Cardenas told reporters.

The government has said it would sell a total of 9.9 percent of Ecopetrol in several stages and had planned initially to sell about 1.5 percent of Ecopetrol this year. Ecopetrol is 89.9 percent owned by the state. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.