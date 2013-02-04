UPDATE 1-Colombia's Cardenas says not considering 2013 Ecopetrol sale

(Add comment, detail)

BOGOTA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Colombia’s Finance Minister on Monday ruled out the sale this year of a stake in state oil company Ecopetrol, the proceeds of which had been earmarked in the 2013 financing plan.

“At the moment the government isn’t considering the sale of Ecopetrol, although the nation will need to sell assets worth 3 trillion pesos ($1.7 billion),” the minister, Mauricio Cardenas told reporters.

The government has said it would sell a total of 9.9 percent of Ecopetrol in several stages and had planned initially to sell about 1.5 percent of Ecopetrol this year. Ecopetrol is 89.9 percent owned by the state. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Alden Bentley)