BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces successful bid for assets of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corp
* Successful Bid For Certain Assets Of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corporation
BOGOTA, June 29 Colombia's Ecopetrol will pay $1.925 billion of a syndicated loan with international banks ahead of the loan's maturity, the state oil company said on Thursday.
The loan had an original maturity date of 2020, Ecopetrol said in a filing with the financial regulator. The loan will be paid on Friday, it said.
The oil company had accumulated cash of more than $6 billion at the end of the first quarter. (Reporting by Helen Murphy, editing by G Crosse)
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Senate resolved a technical issue on Thursday that had stalled a new package of sanctions on Russia but the measure faces opposition in the House that could mean more delays, lawmakers said.