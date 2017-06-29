BOGOTA, June 29 Colombia's Ecopetrol will pay $1.925 billion of a syndicated loan with international banks ahead of the loan's maturity, the state oil company said on Thursday.

The loan had an original maturity date of 2020, Ecopetrol said in a filing with the financial regulator. The loan will be paid on Friday, it said.

The oil company had accumulated cash of more than $6 billion at the end of the first quarter. (Reporting by Helen Murphy, editing by G Crosse)