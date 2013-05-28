Colombia's Ecopetrol secures loan worth 1.8 trillion pesos

BOGOTA, May 28 (Reuters) - Colombia’s state-controlled oil company Ecopetrol on Tuesday said it secured a loan worth 1.84 trillion pesos ($982 million) from banks in the Andean country to refinance debt it acquired in 2009.

The government had asked the company to look for financing in the local market rather than through dollar-denominated debt to avoid putting pressure on the national currency.

Seven Colombian banks will issue the loan, which has a maturity of 12 years with a three-year grace period, the company said in a statement. The main purpose of the transaction is to repay an outstanding loan made by Colombian banks in 2009.

The government and the central bank have worked this year to weaken the peso after a 9 percent rally in 2012 that cut into the revenues of exporters and manufacturers. The peso has eased about 6 percent so far this year.

The peso closed at 1,874.10 per dollar on Tuesday, very close to the 1,900 rate that the government considers “neutral.” (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Dan Grebler)