FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombings halt pumping of crude on Colombia's No. 2 oil pipeline
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 9, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Bombings halt pumping of crude on Colombia's No. 2 oil pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Pumping of crude on Colombia’s Cano Limon pipeline has been halted after two bomb attacks late on Monday, state-run oil company Ecopetrol said.

Ecopetrol operates the 780 km (485 mile) pipeline, which has the capacity to transport 210,000 barrels of crude per day from the northeastern province of Arauca to the Caribbean coast, on behalf of U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp.

The two attacks, one in Boyaca province and the other in Arauca, required the company to suspend the pipeline’s pumping operations, a spokesman told Reuters.

Colombian rebel groups the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and National Liberation Army (ELN) have often targeted oil infrastructure, bombing pipelines and trucks carrying crude oil.

Ecopetrol did not say who was responsible for the attacks. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.