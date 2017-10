BOGOTA, July 25 (Reuters) - Colombia’s largest oil producer, Ecopetrol, lowered its oil production target for 2012 to an average of 780,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 800,000 boepd previously, according to a presentation published on Wednesday.

Ecopetrol’s consolidated net income dropped 2.5 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 3.65 trillion pesos ($2 billion), lower than analyst expectations.