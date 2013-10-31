FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Colombia September urban jobless rate was 9.9 pct, national 9 pct
October 31, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Colombia September urban jobless rate was 9.9 pct, national 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate,
based on surveys in the 13 biggest cities, fell to 9.9 percent
in September compared with 10.7 percent a year earlier, the
government said on Thursday.
    The national jobless rate decreased to 9 percent last month
compared with 9.9 percent in September 2012, the statistics
agency said.echpres__web_ech_sep_corta13.pdf
    Colombia's urban rate is more closely watched by financial 
markets than the national figure because close to 70 percent of 
the country's workforce is in large cities.
    The jobless figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be 
volatile, depending on factors like peak shopping and vacation 
months when retail and tourism employment generally rises.
 
          Urban Unemployment       National Unemployment  
            Sept 2013  9.9           Sept 2013   9.0
            Aug  2013  10.3           Aug 2013   9.3
            July 2013  10.0          July 2013   9.9

