TABLE-Colombia September urban jobless rate was 9.9 pct, national 9 pct

BOGOTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate, based on surveys in the 13 biggest cities, fell to 9.9 percent in September compared with 10.7 percent a year earlier, the government said on Thursday. The national jobless rate decreased to 9 percent last month compared with 9.9 percent in September 2012, the statistics agency said.echpres__web_ech_sep_corta13.pdf Colombia's urban rate is more closely watched by financial markets than the national figure because close to 70 percent of the country's workforce is in large cities. The jobless figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be volatile, depending on factors like peak shopping and vacation months when retail and tourism employment generally rises. Urban Unemployment National Unemployment Sept 2013 9.9 Sept 2013 9.0 Aug 2013 10.3 Aug 2013 9.3 July 2013 10.0 July 2013 9.9