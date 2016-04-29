FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bogota city government seeks to sell controlling stake in ETB
April 29, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Bogota city government seeks to sell controlling stake in ETB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, April 29 (Reuters) - The government of Colombia’s capital Bogota will seek permission from the city council to sell its more than $600 million controlling stake in telecommunication company Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogotá, the company said on Friday.

The city owns 3 billion shares in ETB, some 86.6 percent of the company. At current stock prices, the stake is worth around 1.87 trillion pesos ($648.8 million).

ETB shares were up 1.5 percent on Friday on the Colombian stock market to 609 pesos a share.

$1 = 2,885.72 Colombian pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra,; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

