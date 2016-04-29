Bogota city government seeks to sell controlling stake in ETB

BOGOTA, April 29 (Reuters) - The government of Colombia’s capital Bogota will seek permission from the city council to sell its more than $600 million controlling stake in telecommunication company Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogotá, the company said on Friday.

The city owns 3 billion shares in ETB, some 86.6 percent of the company. At current stock prices, the stake is worth around 1.87 trillion pesos ($648.8 million).

ETB shares were up 1.5 percent on Friday on the Colombian stock market to 609 pesos a share.