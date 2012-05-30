Colombia's FARC rebels release French reporter

BOGOTA, May 30 (Reuters) - Colombia’s FARC guerrillas freed French reporter Romeo Langlois on Wednesday, a month after taking him hostage in a firefight that showed the leftist group is still a menace despite a decade of military blows.

Langlois, a reporter for France 24, was taken hostage in the southern Caqueta region on April 28 after he was caught in crossfire between a Colombian military unit he was embedded with and heavily-armed FARC rebels.

Television images showed him smiling and saying he had been well treated by his rebel captors. (Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Daniel Wallis)