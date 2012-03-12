Colombia FDI up 25 pct 1st 2 months 2012 vs yr-ago

BOGOTA, March 12 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment in Colombia rose 24.8 percent in the first two months of the year as more money flowed into the Andean nation’s oil and mining sector than a year ago, the central bank said on Monday.

Foreign investment in January and February reached $2.74 billion, up from $2.2 billion in the same period last year, preliminary figures from the bank showed. More than 76 percent of the money was injected into oil and mining.

Overseas cash invested in Colombia has increased over the past decade as a U.S.-backed offensive against drug-funded insurgent groups reduced attacks on foreign oil and mining installations. Colombia received almost $15 billion in foreign direct investment last year.

Investment in Colombian securities like stocks and bonds rose 63.4 percent in the first two months of the year to $721.8 million versus $441.8 million in the same time a year ago, the bank said.