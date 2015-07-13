FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Net foreign investment in Colombia plunges in first half of 2015
#Energy
July 13, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Net foreign investment in Colombia plunges in first half of 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, July 13 (Reuters) - Net flows of foreign investment into Colombia fell 47 percent in the first half of this year, preliminary data from the central bank showed on Monday, with a sharp drop in portfolio investments accounting for most of the decrease.

Net foreign investment reached $7.3 billion. That was down from $13.8 billion in the first six months of 2014 when the Andean country saw a spike in portfolio investment after J.P. Morgan boosted the weighting of Colombian debt in its indexes.

Foreign direct investment was $6.7 billion in the first half of 2015, down 17 percent from the same period last year. Cash bound specifically for the mining and energy sector fell 24 percent to $5.2 billion.

Colombia has enjoyed a decade-long surge in foreign investment, mostly destined for mining and energy projects, as security in the country improved, but inflows have been slowed by lower oil prices and slower growth prospects for this year.

Foreign investors pulled a net $490 million out of Colombian financial assets such as stocks and bonds in June alone. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
