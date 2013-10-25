Colombia rules out auctioning TES bonds to fill financing gap

BOGOTA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Colombia ruled out tapping local debt markets to raise the 3 trillion pesos ($1.6 billion) it needs to fulfill this year’s financing plan after the delay in privatizing a state entity created a funding gap, a finance ministry official told Reuters.

Michel Janna, head of the public credit office, said the government would seek to raise the money by selling short-term Treasury bonds, known as TES, to state companies.

“The message to the market is clear, the government has the flexibility to easily cover the 3 trillion pesos of financing for 2013 without having to auction more TES,” Janna told Reuters late on Thursday.

The government needs to fill the financing hole left by the postponed sale of state electricity generator Isagen, a deal the government hopes will raise as much as 5 trillion pesos by its completion next year.

The sale of TES bonds is the second biggest source of government funding after tax collections.

The government will next week complete its 28.3 trillion pesos of planned TES sales for 2013, Janna said.