FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia to raise liquidity requirements for brokerages
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

Colombia to raise liquidity requirements for brokerages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, April 23 (Reuters) - Colombia’s financial regulator said on Wednesday it will increase the proportion of liquid assets brokerages must hold starting in November, in a bid to reduce exposure to risk.

The regulator said it will alter, and impose limits on, the way it measures liquidity risk.

The new rules will require brokerages to hold a big enough share of liquid assets in their portfolios to offset risk from cash investments, term deposits and investments in derivatives.

It is the latest in a series of regulatory adjustments in Latin America’s fourth-biggest economy that have been put in place since the collapse of the Interbolsa brokerage at the end of 2012 due to liquidity problems rooted in mismanagement and excessive risk taking. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.